Overnight Roseville incident prompts SWAT team response, investigation underway

The incident happened in the area of Larpenteur and Galtier.

An investigation is underway in Roseville after a SWAT team was called to a home in the city overnight.

Police could be seen in the area of Galtier Street and Larpenteur Avenue West, however, the scene cleared around 1 a.m. Thursday.

No word on what led up to the response, if anyone was injured or how it ended.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Roseville police for details about the incident and will continue to update this article as information becomes available.