Overnight rollover crash in downtown Minneapolis sends at least 2 to hospital

Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight rollover crash in downtown Minneapolis.

Around 1 a.m. Friday at 10th Street and 2nd Avenue, video captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer showed a car on its roof, as well as twisted metal and the entire engine block laying in the street.

Minneapolis police look at equipment from a vehicle that crashed in the downtown area on Friday, May 10, 2024. Credit: Jeff Ernewein/KSTP-TV

At least two people were seen being taken to the hospital.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police and will update this article as information becomes available.