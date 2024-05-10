Overnight rollover crash in downtown Minneapolis sends at least 2 to hospital
Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight rollover crash in downtown Minneapolis.
Around 1 a.m. Friday at 10th Street and 2nd Avenue, video captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer showed a car on its roof, as well as twisted metal and the entire engine block laying in the street.
At least two people were seen being taken to the hospital.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police and will update this article as information becomes available.