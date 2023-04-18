Overnight rollover crash in Columbia Heights blamed on cell phone distraction

One person is injured in Columbia Heights after their vehicle rolled over on Tuesday around 12:43 a.m.

The Columbia Heights police department said a driver was on their cell phone while driving when their car rolled over in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Height police department said the driver was cited for cell phone use.

Police said the injury caused by the crash was considered minor.

No other details about the crash or driver were immediately provided.