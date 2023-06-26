Overnight police chase ends with crash in Oakdale

A chase that started in St. Paul ended in Oakdale overnight, and also caused a light pole to be taken out.

The crash, which started on I-94 in St. Paul shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, was captured on traffic management cameras, including the moments the driver lost control and went off the road in Oakdale.

The driver’s vehicle took out a light pole before coming to a stop in the trees just off of I-694 near 50th Street.

During the next several hours, police could be seen searching the area with K9 units.

No word if anyone was arrested.

No word if anyone was arrested.