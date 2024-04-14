Overnight police chase ends in Brooklyn Park, 1 arrested

An overnight police chase involving multiple agencies ended with one person being arrested in Brooklyn Park.

According to an alert sent by Brooklyn Park police, officers were notified around 12:30 a.m. Sunday that agencies were chasing a vehicle and entering the city.

The alert went on to say the chase ended up on the 8300 block of Queen Court, and the suspect started ramming squad cars, eventually breaking free before continuing to flee police.

According to the alert, the suspect eventually pulled into a residence on the 7500 block of Maplebrook Parkway, and a perimeter was set up by the involved agencies, who then attempted to communicate with the suspect.

Eventually, the suspect left the home was arrested.

No word on any potential injuries, what led up to the chase or where it began. Brooklyn Park police said in its alert that their agency wasn’t involved in either the chase or the apprehension due to the amount of other agencies at the scene.