The fire happened near Dowling Avenue and westbound I-94.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about an overnight fire in North Minneapolis.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday near I-94 and Dowling Avenue.

Flames and smoke could be visible from the highway, but as of this time, it isn’t clear what started the fire.

The Minneapolis Fire Department has yet to release any information about the incident.

Check back for updates.