Overnight fire displaces multiple people at Minnetonka apartment building

The fire happened around 1 a.m. on County Road 101 near Covington Road.

Several people are without homes in Minnetonka after an overnight fire in an apartment building.

The building is located on Country Road 101 near Covington Road.

The front of the building was charred as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, and at least one vehicle was also destroyed.

“My window was, like, orange. So, I was kind of shocked and I went to my window and saw the first garage burning down,” said Hannan Mohamud, who witnessed the fire happening.

According to the Minnetonka Fire Department, everyone was able to safely evacuate from the building.

No word yet on what caused the fire to start.

On scene of a structure fire near Covington and Hwy 101, all residents are evacuated and we are stretching hose lines for fire attack and fire control. pic.twitter.com/8vXbzsdFHp — Minnetonka Fire Department (@MtkaFD) September 5, 2023