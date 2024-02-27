Overnight fire damages Woodbury garage

The fire happened at the intersection of Inverness Road and Interlachen Parkway.

Crews in Woodbury are working to determine what caused an overnight fire.

Video captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer showed images of smoke billowing out of the windows of what appeared to be an attached garage on Inverness Road near Interlachen Parkway around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chris Klein, the EMS and Fire Chief for Woodbury, says when crews arrived at the scene, they found home’s attached garage engulfed in smoke, and also saw flames.

Everyone who was inside evacuated after by alerted by smoke detectors.

Crews then suppressed the fire in the garage.

As of this time, the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.