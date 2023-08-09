Overnight fire damages St. Paul home

St. Paul firefighters respond to blaze at a home overnight

Crews in St. Paul battled a house fire overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer was at the scene of the fire near North Dale Street and Dayton Avenue around 11 p.m.

Additional video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera showed the moment the house went up in flames.

The home suffered heavy damage.

No word at this time if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

Check back for updates as more details become available.