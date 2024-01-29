Overnight crash in Minneapolis sends at least 1 to hospital

Driver taken to hospital after north Minneapolis crash

A crash in northeast Minneapolis overnight has sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at Johnson Street and 18th Avenue, right by the Quarry Shopping Center.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer shot footage of the scene showing the SUV crashed head-on into a traffic light pole.

One person was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the police for information and will update this story if they respond.