Overnight chase involving stolen vehicle ends with 1 arrest

An overnight police chase in Falcon Heights resulted in one person being arrested early Thursday morning, authorities say.

A deputy from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office found a black 2010 Ford F-150 with stolen license plates in Falcon Heights around 1 a.m. Officials said the truck was previously reported stolen.

The deputy tried to pull the Ford over near the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Hoyt Avenue West, but the driver kept going and a chase began, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit continued northbound on Snelling before turning west on I-694 and eventually onto Central Avenue. A deputy then attempted a PIT maneuver on the pickup, which stopped the vehicle, officials said.

Law enforcement said the driver tried to run away from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Information about the driver is not currently available.