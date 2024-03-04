Overnight chase ends with 1 arrest in Woodbury

The chase ended on I-494 at Valley Creek Road in Woodbury.

One person is in custody after a police chase early Monday morning in the east metro.

Traffic management cameras captured the chase on I-694 in Oakdale and the ending of it on I-494 in Woodbury around 2 a.m.

Members of the Minnesota State Patrol and police departments were seen using less lethal rounds.

The driver eventually got out before officers and troopers took them into custody.

No word at this time on what led up to the chase, or if anyone was injured.

