Over 700 power outages in the metro area affecting Minnesotans on Saturday

A large power outage in the metro area is affecting thousands of people on Saturday.

At 12:30 p.m., a power outage map from Xcel Energy shows over 700 outages in the metro area, with 56,000 people being affected. A large portion of outages are happening in Minnetonka, Jordan and throughout much of Minneapolis.

A representative from Xcel Energy said crews were en route to check for outages.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Xcel Energy for more information. Check back on this developing story.