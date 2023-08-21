Over 300 people help set world record on Lake Minnetonka

A large group of Minnesotans set a world record over the weekend.

Officials say 330 people floated on pool noodles in Lake Minnetonka at the same time on Saturday, breaking the previous world record of 253.

The event was put on by Project Got Your Back, a Minnesota-based foundation that aims to connect and support veterans.

All proceeds from the event went to support the nonprofit, which plans to use the money for its efforts to help veterans transition to civilian life.

For more information on Project Got Your Back, click here.