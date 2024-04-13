Over 100 cats removed from Crosby home after reports of animal cruelty, neglect

Officials recovered and safely removed over 100 cats from a home in Crosby earlier this week.

On Thursday at around 12:15 p.m., the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies assisted the Crosby Police Department in a search warrant of a home in Crosby on reports of animal cruelty, neglect, hoarding and unsafe living conditions.

As a result, a total of 102 cats were found and safely removed from the property and brought to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Workers there say they have given them vaccinations, flea treatments and are taking care of other needs.

MFHS and Tri-County Humane Society are actively working to reunite any recovered cats that may belong to people in the community.

Officials note that if you are missing a cat from the Crosby area in the past 10 years, contact the Tri-County Humane Society or call 320-252-0896.

If you have any information regarding the case, reach out to the MFHS here.