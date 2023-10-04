Outpatient opioid treatment center opens in Minneapolis

There is now a new place for people struggling with opioid addiction to get help.

Community Medical Services opened a new outpatient treatment center Tuesday in Minneapolis.

The center is located along West Broadway Avenue and Emerson Avenue North.

The organization works to provide medication, counseling and behavioral therapy for those struggling with addiction.

“One of the things that we are really committed to is making sure whenever somebody is ready that they can just walk in the door, so we are doing walk-ins, we’re doing low-barrier treatment for people,” Community Impact Manager Seneca Krueger said.

The organization is also opening a second location along Cleveland Avenue near County Road B2 West in Roseville in the near future.