OSHA fines Smith Foundry over $15K for exposing employees to toxic levels of carbon monoxide, silica

The Smith Foundry in Minneapolis is facing over $15,000 in fines after multiple “serious” citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for exposing employees to toxic levels of chemicals and not providing them proper training or care.

On March 7, the iron foundry in the East Phillips neighborhood was penalized seven times by OSHA for overexposing employees to carbon monoxide and respirable crystalline silica, failing to provide employees with baseline medical exams and adequate initial training, and an inadequate respiratory protection program for employees exposed to carbon monoxide and respirable crystalline. The violations stemmed from a Dec. 4, 2023, onsite visit.

The individual penalties range in size from $1,800 to $2,700, for a total fine of $15,300.

The foundry was required to pay at least four of the fines by April 1, while the remainder of the penalties must be paid by May 6.

The foundry must also submit regular progress reports to OSHA on steps being taken to remediate the issues that led to the violations, according to a spokesperson for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

Smith Foundry officials contested the violations on March 29. An MPCA spokesperson says the next steps include an informal conference between the foundry and OSHA representatives to discuss their concerns with the citations.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Smith Foundry for a comment and will update accordingly.

The Smith Foundry has faced criticism in the past due to poor air quality around the building. Last year, residents protested the foundry after citing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) records that show the company had been exceeding Minnesota emission limits of particulate matter since 2018 — without notifying the state.

The EPA transferred the case on air quality concerns inside the foundry to OSHA after hearing concerns from Smith Foundry employees, according to officials with the MPCA.

The MPCA says OSHA penalties are separate from the EPA’s investigation into alleged air quality violations, although the two agencies are working together closely.

The OSHA case is still open and ongoing.