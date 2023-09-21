Original, historic Bob Ross painting for sale in Minneapolis

Modern Artifact, a Minneapolis-based art gallery, is selling a signed Bob Ross painting for over $9 million.

A Walk in the Woods was created by the legendary artist in the first episode of the first season of his show “The Joy of Painting,” according to Modern Artifact.

The 24″x 18″ oil on canvas painting is priced at $9.85 million. Modern Artifact said the work of art is “the most historically significant Bob Ross original painting ever created.”

A Walk in the Woods includes a certificate of authenticity from Bob Ross, Inc. The piece also includes a written statement from the original, and only, owner who was there at the time this piece was painted by Bob Ross, according to Modern Artifact.

The 1983 episode of “The Joy of Painting” can be viewed HERE.

For more information on the painting, CLICK HERE.