Organizations call on Walz to take action after number of students completing FAFSA falls

Eight organizations on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan asking for action after new numbers show a decline in high school seniors completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The organizations named in the letter are:

Achieve Twin Cities

College Possible Minnesota

COPAL MN

LeadMN – College Students Connecting for Change

National College Attainment Network

NorthStar Prosperity

Minnesota Voice

University of Minnesota Undergraduate Student Government

The letter cites data from the National College Attainment Network, which states that as of April 5, only 25.3% of Minnesota high school seniors had completed the FAFSA — a nearly 32% decline from the previous year. The letter also states that the problems are disproportionately affecting students from low-income families.

The organizations attribute the falling numbers to the Department of Education’s rollout of the new FAFSA, saying that the new FAFSA has also caused a fall in enrollment at colleges and universities.

Issues with the new FAFSA online portal include technological glitches, system crashes, submission errors and more, the letter states.

To fix the decline in FAFSA submissions, the organizations asked Walz and Flanagan to call an emergency meeting between the Office of Higher Education, Minnesota Department of Education, colleges and universities and key stakeholders to find a collaborative approach to help students complete the FAFSA.

The letter also asks that $500,000 of the state’s budget surplus be used to offer direct student support and enhance public education through several initiatives run by College Possible, Achieve Twin Cities and Minnesota Voice Youth Engagement Table.