Ordway announces 2024-25 Broadway season; including pre-Broadway premiere of Mystic Pizza

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday announced its Broadway at the Ordway series for the 2024-25 season, which includes five musicals: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Mean Girls” and “Mystic Pizza”.

Mystic Pizza is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name that starred Julia Roberts. The show will have its Minnesota premiere and a pre-Broadway run at the Ordway from June 3-8, 2025. The score features hits of the 80s and 90s including “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Take My Breath Away.”

The 2024-24 Broadway at the Ordway series in order is:

There will also be a co-presentation between the Arts Partnership (Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, Schubert Club and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra) of the Midwest premiere of Grammy Award-winner Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” The one-night concert is not a part of subscription packages, but patrons can choose to add it to their season tickets.