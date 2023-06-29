Operation Dry Water: DNR announces initiative to put increased patrols on water for holiday weekend

This holiday weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Minnesota State Patrol are working in collaboration with several other public safety agencies to increase patrols on the water, the DNR announced on Thursday.

Operation Dry Water is a national initiative that aims to discourage people from boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol, the DNR said.

“Shared waterways mean shared responsibility, and it’s up to every boater to make sure they’re keeping themselves and other boaters safe,” a spokesperson for the DNR said.

Increased patrols will be out on the water for intoxicated boat operators and vehicle drivers from July 1-3.

State officials say over half of all boating deaths in Minnesota in recent years involved alcohol.