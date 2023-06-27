Open house meetings to be held Tuesday for Dale, Rice street construction proposals

Two separate meetings will be held Tuesday evening for residents in St. Paul regarding construction projects on Rice and Dale streets.

According to officials with Ramsey County, a proposal for Dale Street will redesign it between Highway 36 and north of Como Avenue to create a 4-to-3 lane conversion in order to lower the amount – as well as severity – of crashes. In addition, the proposal offers additional pedestrian, bike and transit enhancements.

A timeline shows the final design will be released this winter and construction will begin next year.

As for Rice Street, a proposed design includes a 12-foot shared use side path, sidewalks and boulevards that are six-feet wide, a 10-feet-wide center turn lane and a 3-lane roadway between Wheelock Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. A construction timeline has yet to be released for the proposed project.

The Rice Street open house will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School.

Meanwhile, the Dale Street open house will be held at North Dale Recreation Center. There, citizens can review the current design proposal and give feedback before the design is finalized.

CLICK HERE for additional information on the Dale Street project and HERE for more details on the Rice Street project.