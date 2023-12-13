Open house for Radio Drive expansion project on Wednesday

The public is invited to come out to Woodbury on Wednesday evening for an open house on the Radio Drive expansion project.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., people can come to Saint Therese Senior Living of Woodbury at 7555 Bailey Road to learn more about the proposed project. The Radio Drive expansion project would expand County Road 20 to four lanes and add multi-modal trails.

The project would also build facilities to manage and treat stormwater runoff in addition to improving the intersection of Radio Drive and Dale Road.

The final design for the project is set to be announced in 2024 and 2025. Construction is planned for 2027.

