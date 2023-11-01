Open enrollment for 2024 healthcare through MNsure begins Wednesday

Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace open enrollment period begins on Wednesday.

Minnesotans can enroll for health insurance through MNsure from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

MNSure has served thousands of Minnesotans who work as entrepreneurs, small business owners, and freelancers in addition to retirees who don’t yet qualify for Medicare, according to a news release from MNsure.

The release goes on to say that MNsure has provided nearly $2 billion in healthcare savings since 2013 and the program saves families an estimated $662 a month.

“When shopping for health insurance feels complicated, MNsure is here to help,” said MNsure CEO Libby Caulum. “With MNsure, you can compare private health plans from multiple insurance companies in one place, connect with free, personalized help from an MNsure-certified broker in your community, and access discounts to lower your health care costs that aren’t available anywhere else.”

MNsure officials encourage people in the following categories to work with a broker to see if they now qualify for tax credits:

Middle-income families who were ineligible in prior years due to an income cap

Minnesotans with access to affordable employer-sponsored health insurance – if your job-based coverage is affordable for you, but not for your family members

Minnesotans also can contact MNsure representatives directly at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873. The MNsure Contact Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and business hours during open enrollment are available on the MNsure website.

To enroll with MNsurre, CLICK HERE.