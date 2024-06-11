One person injured in St. Paul shooting, no arrests made so far

No arrests have been made in St. Paul in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting.

Police report the incident started at 4:30 p.m. around Front Avenue and Albemarle Street. When police arrived, they found one man outside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. That man was transported to the hospital.

Officers said they found numerous shell casings on the ground, and residents in the area reported their homes had been struck by gunfire.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.