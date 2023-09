One person was seriously injured after an ATV crash Thursday evening in Kandiyohi County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of an ATV crash shortly after 6 p.m. on the 300 block of Pleasant Ave W in Atwater.

According to a news release, a 26-year-old man was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

No update has been released on his condition.