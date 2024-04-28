Olmstead County crash leaves 1 man dead

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Olmstead County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a Dodge Ram was going east on Highway 63 in Oronoco Township at 12:55 p.m. when it went off the road and rolled.

The driver of the truck, identified as 55-year-old Corey Christopher Krohn, died as a result of the crash. A 15-year-old boy who was also in the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.