Olivia Rodrigo announces tour, includes St. Paul stop

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a world tour on Wednesday which includes a stop in St. Paul on Friday, March 15 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Grammy award-winning artist’s 57-date ‘Guts’ tour kicks off in Palm Springs on Feb. 23, 2024. This is the singer’s second world tour following her 2022 ‘SOUR’ tour.

Opening acts include the Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf depending on the date. For the St. Paul show, It will be Chappell Roan.

There is no artist presale for the concert. Instead, fans will need to register to purchase tickets for both the general sale and the American Express Early Access sale. People must register by Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. E.T.

Following registration, fans will be randomly selected to get a code that allows them access to ticket sales happening on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

Ticket prices, without fees or taxes, start at $49.99 and go up to $199.50, with separately priced VIP and Charity Platinum packages.

In addition, a limited amount of $20 “Silver Star Tickets” will be available to buy at a later date from the regular ticket sale. These tickets, which do not include taxes or fees, must be purchased in a pair of two tickets with a limit of two ticket purchases. Additionally, people buying these tickets will be seated next to each other but not know where the seats are located until the day of the show when tickets are picked up at a box office.