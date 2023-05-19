Oliver, Charlotte top 2022’s most popular names in Minnesota

One week after the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the most popular names across the United States, the agency has released the top five names for boys and girls in Minnesota.

According to the SSA, Charlotte and Oliver were the most popular for each gender in the state.

Charlotte was followed by Olivia, Emma, Evelyn and Nora to round out the top five, while Henry, Theodore, Liam and Jack did the same for boys.

Across the border in Wisconsin, the top five names for girls were Charlotte, Olivia, Evelyn, Amelia and Emma. Henry, Oliver, Liam, Theodore and Noah were the top five names for boys.

Nationally, Olivia and Liam claimed the top spots, followed by Emma and Noah in second. Rounding out the top five for girls were Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia, while Noah, Oliver and James did the same for boys.

CLICK HERE to track the popularity of a name over time, as well as popular names by birth year.

