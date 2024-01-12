OLA audit: Trooper wages have increased but still behind police officers in top positions

The Office of the Legislature Auditor (OLA) published a report on Friday morning highlighting the changes in pay for Minnesota State Patrol troopers compared to police officers across the state.

The report is a result of the Minnesota Legislature directing the OLA to review compensation for Minnesota troopers and police officers in large Minnesotan cities.

The OLA was tasked with reviewing police departments in 34 cities across Minnesota and publishing compensation and benefit reports in 2021, 2024, 2027, and 2030.

For this second report, mandated to be published by Jan. 15, 2024, the OLA reviewed compensation rates for 2022.

After examining all of the data, OLA officials say base starting wages for troopers are now 2% higher than police officers. However, the base top wage for troopers was 8% lower than the median top wage available to police officers.

In 2020 and 2021, the Legislature mandated a combined 10.45% top-wage level increase for State Patrol troopers and an 8.45% increase in all other trooper’s wages.

According to the OLA’s 2024 report, which included factors like salary range reassignments and contract negotiations, between 2019 and 2022, the base starting wages for troopers increased by 19.6%, and base top wages increased by 22.1%.

Those figures represent a higher percentage increase for troopers than for city police officers in most of the cities the OLA examined.

OLA officials say one of the possible reasons for discrepancies in pay may be due to State Patrol retirement benefits.

State Patrol troopers can qualify for early retirement incentives, which officials say help cover the cost of post-retirement health insurance, a benefit not typically available to city police. Troopers also pay a smaller portion of health insurance premiums than officers in most city police departments.

Additionally, troopers get more generous starting and maximum vacation leave than police officers in most cities, according to the OLA.

A full copy of the OLA’s report can be found below.