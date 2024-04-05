Officials warning about eclipse glasses scam

The BBB says you should make sure a certain code is on the packaging or the glasses you use to watch the eclipse.

On Monday, millions of Americans will get the rare chance to see the total solar eclipse.

For those hoping to catch the eclipse, you’ll need special glasses in order to view it.

The eclipse glasses have a special solar filter to protect your eyes, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about scams.

“You can print anything on paper these days, so verifying how good these glasses are and who you’re buying them from is really important to make sure that they’re real,” said Melanie Duquesenal with the BBB.

To verify your eclipse glasses will be effective, check for the code ISO 12312-2 printed on the glasses.

