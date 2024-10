Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old out of Spring Lake Park.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brock Jack Coleman Matich was last seen on Aug. 5. He is 5’8″ and 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Brock, please call 911 or contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-324-5000.