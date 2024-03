Authorities are asking for help in finding a girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) said 14-year-old Ohara Workcuff was last seen on March 1 in Prior Lake.

Anyone with information on Workcuff’s whereabouts should call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Prior Lake Police Department at 1-952-440-3555.