Officials respond to house fire in Brainerd, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after fire officials were called to a house fire in Brainerd early Friday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire in the basement of a home on the 2000 block of Graydon Avenue. When they arrived, crews say they saw dark smoke billowing from the front door and the eves of the home.

The fire was extinguished quickly, according to a news release. Waterlines that had melted apart above the fire appeared to contain the flames until fire crews arrived, officials say.

The release added that “The family did everything right to get themselves out of the house safely before law enforcement and fire arrived on scene. They had working smoke alarms that woke them and they were all sleeping with their bedroom doors closed.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say they don’t consider it to be suspicious.