Officials respond to fire in Minneapolis, no injuries reported

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) responded to an apartment fire in Minneapolis this afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., fire crews were called to 3101 12th Ave. South on a report of a fire in a unit on the second floor on the south side of the building, according to MFD Deputy Chief Staffan Swanson.

The fire severely damaged the unit, but crews managed to stop it from spreading further.

The residents of the apartment were evacuated, along with “lots of animals,” said Swanson. Three cats were pulled from the unit that caught fire and MFD officials began CPR on one of them. All three cats are expected to survive.

No injuries were reported.

Swanson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the high temperatures “definitely changes things” for fire crews. MFD officials say they prepared for the extreme heat by bringing lots of water, coming to the scene with extra resources, and calling in additional crews so no one gets overheated.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.