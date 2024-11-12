Officials investigating Sherburne County Jail inmate death

Officials are investigating after a 49-year-old Lino Lakes man was found dead in Sherburne County Jail last weekend.

Damon Antone Young was found unresponsive in his bed at the jail at 10:51 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the inmate’s death.

Young was brought to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead. No information was immediately available on the circumstances of his death.

Federal court records show Young, 49, was sentenced to 11 years in prison back in September for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He had been in custody at the Sherburne County Jail since April 16.