Officials investigating separate sexual assaults at Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan

Officials are investigating two separate sexual assaults that took place at an Eagan park within a two-month span.

The Eagan Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Lebanon Hills Regional Park on Thursday at around 11 a.m.

Officials say that a woman was attacked while walking alone along the trail system in the park.

A similar incident was reported to police near the same location on Sept. 7 around 4:30 p.m., however authorities say the victim in that case was able to get away.

Police say that there has been increased patrol activity around Lebanon Hills Park but still encourage community members to travel with someone else while on the trails.

Authorities state that this is an open and active investigation.

If you see anything suspicious or have any further information, contact the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5799 or email at eaganpd@eaganmn.gov.