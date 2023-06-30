Officials investigating rollover crash in St. Paul

The crash happened at I-35E and Kellogg Boulevard shortly before midnight Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in St. Paul late Thursday night.

Footage from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) appears to show a car being rear-ended in the area of I-35E and Kellogg Boulevard and then rolling over into the median around 11:30 p.m.

Law enforcement said a driver was cited for speed and injuries in the crash are non-life threatening.