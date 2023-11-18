Officials investigating Friday night robbery, assault in Brooklyn Park

Police are investigating a robbery in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) said officers were called to the scene of the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue North just after 11 p.m. on a report of a robbery.

Officials determined that as the victim was getting out of his car, he was approached by two men and one of them hit him over the head with a handgun.

The suspects took some of the victim’s “personal property” as well as money, the BPPD spokesperson added.

Officers from BPPD and deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a canine search but the suspects were not located.

The victim was treated on-scene by paramedics for minor injuries, officials say.

The incident remains under investigation.