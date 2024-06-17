Officials investigating fatal McLeod County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash in McLeod County that killed at least one person on Sunday afternoon.

A report from the agency said a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on 120th Street at 1 p.m. when it collided in the intersection with a Chrysler 300 driving southbound on Dairy Avenue.

There were two passengers aged 15 and 17 in the Chrysler, while the driver of the Dodge Caravan, a man in his 80s, was driving alone.

The extent of injuries has not yet been released, although the State Patrol is classifying this as a fatal crash. Check back for updates.