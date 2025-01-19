Officials investigating early morning fire at Shooters Showgirls in Dunn County

Authorities are investigating the cause of a Saturday morning fire at Shooters Showgirls in Dunn County.

The sheriff’s office says that just before 5 a.m., officials received calls about a building on fire on 850th Street in Elk Mound, Wis.

Multiple fire departments — including Elk Mound, Menomonie, Colfax, Rock Creek, Sand Creek, Township, Chippewa, Weaton, Boyceville, Bloomer and Colfax Rescue — worked to put out the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation at this time. Officials add that nobody was injured during the incident.

If anyone has information about the fire or saw any vehicles parked in the area between 2 and 5 a.m. Saturday, call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348. Tips can also be anonymously sent through dunncocrimestoppers.com or the P3 Mobile Tips app.