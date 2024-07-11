Officials investigating after man, woman found dead in Savage home

A man and woman were found dead on Wednesday after law enforcement conducted a welfare check on a home in Savage.

Savage police responded to the Louisiana Lofts on the 14000 block of Louisiana Avenue South for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers went into a home and found a man and woman dead. There is no threat to the community at this time, law enforcement officials say.

The identity of the victims will be released at a later time.