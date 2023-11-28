Officials give update on passenger railway in the works

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has provided an update about its plans for a passenger railway from the Twin Cities to Duluth.

Agency officials say they’re hoping to gather 80% of the funds for the Northern Lights Express from the federal government. So far, the project has collected 20% of the funding they need.

During a meeting on Monday night, conversation centered around emphasizing the need for federal funding.

Proposed plans for the Northern Lights Express show the railway would start at Target Field Station in Minneapolis and end at the Union Depot Station in Duluth. The project could bring in as much as $400 million in tourism revenue, according to project developers.

