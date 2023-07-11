Officials, bystanders rescue dog from Palisade Head

Officials rescued a dog trapped in a crevice near Silver Bay on Monday.

Authorities estimate the dog fell 15 feet into a crevice in the ground on the south side of the main parking lot near the Palisade Head, where her hips wedged in the rocks, as KSTP’s sister station WDIO previously reported.

Members of the Lake County Rescue Squad and Tettegouche Park Rangers assisted with the rescue, along with two climbers. Together, they used a slip knot and managed to get the dog free after two hours.

WDIO spoke to Jonathon Holt, who was on vacation with his wife when he came across the scene. Holt said, “If everyone wasn’t there, I doubt that dog would’ve come out. It was like three hours. There was 20 people watching. About 15 rescue guys there. Everyone had a different idea and all of them came together to make it work.”

Authorities ultimately ended up using a long board to place ropes under the dog, which they pulled up once secure, according to WDIO. The dog was safe and had no injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office credits the climbers for being instrumental in the rescue, according to WDIO.