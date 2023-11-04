Officials asking for help locating missing Itasca County man

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old man.

John Derrick was last seen on Nov. 3 leaving a residence off of River Road in Jacobson, Minn. He was wearing camouflage overalls, non-insulated rubber boots, and a baseball hat, officials with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.

Derrick is 6’2″ and weighs 190 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes, BCA officials say. Derrick does not have his phone.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of John Derrick, age 40, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477. If you see John Derrick, do not attempt to make contact with him and call the Sheriff’s Office directly.