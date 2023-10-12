Officials asking for help after vehicle of missing woman from North Dakota seen in Minnesota

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 50-year-old missing woman from North Dakota.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Jonett Wanner was last heard from on July 11 when she logged out of work at home in West Fargo, N.D.

On Aug. 12, the plate of Wanner’s gray Nissan Rogue was “randomly run” by a deputy in Stearns County, but the vehicle was not stopped and the plate information did not come back right away.

Wanner is described as being 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair, according to the Facebook post. The Nissan Rogue’s plate number is 261AZY. Wanner may have “Scooby,” her Chihuahua Terrier mix, with her.

Anyone with any information about Wanner or her vehicle is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office or the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.