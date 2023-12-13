Officials ask Minnesotans to be aware of products with illegally high THC doses

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers about purchasing products containing THC above the legal state limit.

The Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) reminded the public on Wednesday morning to read labels carefully, as 5 mg per serving constitutes the legal THC limit, but some companies are selling products with hundreds of milligrams of THC per serving.

Consuming these products can cause seizures, psychotic episodes, extreme anxiety or unresponsiveness in some cases, the release stated. According to research from MDH, illegal high-dose products have been found in almost 40% of establishments.

Retailers who sell products over the THC limit can face up to $10,000 in fines per incident, according to the MDH.

MDH is asking Minnesotans to not purchase products that exceed the legal limits for THC and to report the products to MDH if found for sale.