Officials ask for help in finding missing man last seen near U of M campus

The University of Minnesota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered missing person.

Steven Skinaway, 33, was last seen walking away from the 500 block of Harvard Street Southeast on Saturday around 2 a.m.

Skinaway is 6’0″ and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Minnesota Vikings pullover with yellow sleeves and dark-colored jeans carrying a plastic bag.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Steven Skinaway, age 33, please call 911 or the University of

Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.