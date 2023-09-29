Officials arrest 6 in Faribault in connection with controlled substance crimes

The Rice County Attorney’s Office charged six people with first-degree controlled substance crimes on Friday following the discovery of methamphetamine in a Faribault home this week.

The arrests on Wednesday were the result of a weeks-long investigation by agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) that led them to the search of the home of 42-year-old Ryan Ihde, of Faribault.

Authorities searched Ihde’s apartment at Heritage Bluff Apartments in Faribault and found several bags of crystal methamphetamine totaling 320 grams in addition to 225 grams of liquid methamphetamine and over $2,000.

Four people — Krista Huston and Jeffery Morrison, of Iowa, and Blendyer Olais and Amber Adams, of Faribault — were at the home at the time of the search and were subsequently arrested and then charged in addition to Ihde.

Garrett Sepin, 25, of Faribault, returned to the apartment during the search and was arrested. Officials recovered 80 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket during the arrest.

Altogether, agents recovered over a pound of methamphetamine.

CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien said, “I’m extremely proud of the work that the agents continue to do in our communities. Drugs often make their way into our communities by being transported up the I-35 Corridor. In this case Agents not only held our local drug dealers accountable but those from another state as well.”