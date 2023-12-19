Official name of winter mascot at Midtown Global Market revealed
The name of the new winter creature at Midtown Global Market has finally been revealed.
According to their Facebook page, Eddie McYeti was voted as the name of the new mascot that will be up through the holidays.
The business invites people to stop by and take pictures with the “market celebrity” during the holiday season.
The other names in contention were:
- 2nd Place — Snoseph
- 3rd Place — Snowgre
- 4th Place — Walter Winter
- 5th Place — Benjamin Blizzard